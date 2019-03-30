Joan M. Biebel



Born: October 28, 1952



Died: March 20, 2019



Joan M. Biebel, 66, of Malta, Illinois, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, as the result of an automobile accident.



She was born October 28, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Louis and Marie (Mitchell) Cortopassi. Joan married Michael E. Biebel on February 26, 1972, in Glendale Heights, Illinois.



Joan was a graduate of Glenbard North High School Class of 1970. She graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor's degree and from Loras College with a Masters degree in Ministry. Joan's passion was working with junior high and high school students as a Campus Minister and Theology Teacher at several schools including, Aurora Central Catholic High School, Jordan Catholic School in Rock Island and most recently at St. Teresa High School in Decatur.



For over 20 years she served on RCIA teams, teaching and leading adults into the Catholic Religion. Joan was a choir member and cantor for St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb and various other churches in the area.



Joan was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was actively involved in all her family's activities, including scouting, sports, band, plays and chaperoning church trips.



She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Mike; her children, Michelle (Shawn) Ferrell, Mike (Kelly) Biebel, Chrissy (Mike Olson) Biebel, Susan (Brandon Nunns) Biebel, Julie (Adam) Ledger; 10 grandchildren, Katlyn, Jake, Mickey, Seth, Raven, Hannah, Brooklyn, Hailey, Avery, Max; her mother-in-law, Betty Biebel; brother, Scott (Lisa) Cortopassi; sister-in-law, Linda (Jack) McCabe; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bob; beloved niece, Marie; and father-in-law, Edward.



The Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 Pine Street in DeKalb, with Fr. Dean E. Russell celebrating. Burial of cremated remains will be at St. Mary Cemetery in DeKalb.



Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with a Spiritual Wake Service at 7:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Joan M. Biebel Memorial Fund, for the benefit of St. Teresa High School in Decatur, Illinois, or Catholic Charities, addressed to the Biebel Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 30, 2019