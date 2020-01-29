|
Joan Rohlik Petitti
Joan Rohlik Petitti of St. Pete Beach, FL died January 20, 2020.
She was born in Aurora Illinois on June 16, 1933 to Ed and Helen Rohlik. She was the oldest of 5 girls and younger sister to half brother Bill Sullivan. Joan took piano lessons starting at age 7 and played morning mass and funerals at St. Mary's Catholic Church in DeKalb, IL, until she graduated from St. Mary's High School. Joan attended Northern Illinois University until she met and married the love of her life, Pasquale (Pat) Vito Petitti.
Joan was an avid reader and writer and wrote a column in the Catholic Messenger while her children were young. Joan and Pat raised five children in the Midwest before retiring to St Pete Beach in Florida in 1991. She fell in love with play writing and wrote over 40 one-act plays that were widely produced in the St Petersburg area. Joan loved the arts and was a docent at the Dali Museum for 15 years.
Joan was preceded in death by her sisters Helen Rohlik of Orlando, Elaine Polishuk of Boston, and half brother Bill Sullivan of San Diego and her daughter in law Mary Petitti of Tavares, FL.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Pasquale; sisters Jean Lillibridge of Shreveport and Sister Joyce Rohlik of St. Pete Beach; son Edward of Tavares, FL; daughter Patti Schmitz (Richard) of Waterloo, IA; son Paul (Jean) Lake Okoboji, IA; daughter Lori Petitti Sakamoto (Scott) of Santa Monica, Ca; daughter Susie Tilton (Scott) of Germantown, TN. 11 Grandchildren and 3 Great grandchildren.
There will be a funeral mass on Friday, January 31 at 11am at St John Vianney Catholic Church in St Pete Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Pass-A-Grille Women's Club, PO Box 46763 St. Pete Beach, FL, 33741.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 29, 2020