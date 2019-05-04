Joan S. Graham



Born: July 19, 1927; in Evanston, IL



Died: May 02, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Joan S. Graham, of DeKalb, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 02, 2019 at her home in DeKalb. Born July 19, 1927 in Evanston, she was the only child of Claude & Frances (Paullin) Schneible. Joan graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1944 and Northwestern University in 1949 with her B.S. in Psychology. After graduation, she remained in Evanston and a few years later, met the love of her life, Dr. Gordon Graham. They married on December 06, 1952 and were lovingly married for over 55 years. Soon after the wedding, the couple moved to Louisville, Kentucky for Gordon's residency. While in Louisville, Joan and Gordon started their family. In 1957, they relocated to DeKalb and put down roots. Joan chose to stay home and raise her children and she often said that was the best decision she ever made.



Joan was a beloved member of the community and was involved in numerous philanthropic causes and social clubs. Joan was active in several bridge clubs, Daughters of the American Revolution, Pi Beta Phi, Drama Club, The Elks Lodge and a former member of the Kishwaukee Country Club. Since the late 1980s, Joan spent her winters in south Texas and loved being able to enjoy the warm sunshine year round. Her favorite thing in life was spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends.



Joan is survived by her six children: Catherine (John) Emmett of Aberdeen, SD., Robert Graham of Prince Frederick, MD., James (Sarah) Graham of Champaign, Il., Mary (Kevin) McGovern of Wolcott, CT., Susan (Mike) Lukasik of Weston, WI., and Peggy (Rob) Russell of DeKalb, Il.; 24 Grandchildren: Abby Emmett, Angela (Gary) Krall, Alyssa (Christopher) Olinger, Andrew (Jaime), Nathan, Bobby, Christopher and Madeline Graham, Gordon, Mick (Carly) and Marshall Graham, Kristina (Todd) Reese, Brendan, C.J. and Amanda Stone, Joseph, Michael, Katie and Matt Lukasik, Bobby (Colleen), Jimmy (Courtney), Maggie, Danny and Emily Russell and seven great-grandchildren: Marcus, Marie and Melanie Krall, Gabrielle, Christina and Emmett Olinger and Townes Reese.



Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Gordon, who passed in 2008.



Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church 900 Normal Road DeKalb, IL 60115 with The Reverend Barbara A.T. Wilson officiating. Burial will be immediately following the service at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb. Visitation will be held on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Finch Funeral Home in DeKalb. Arrangements were entrusted to Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL 60115 815-758-3841. Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary