Joann Barry
Born: May 23, 1936; in Hampshire, IL
Died: June 18, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Joann Barry, 84, of Sycamore, IL, formally of Genoa, IL, gained her angel wings, June 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her immediate family.
Joann was born May 23, 1936, at the family home on New Lebanon Rd. Hampshire, IL, to Earl and Martha (Herrmann) Barry.
Joann attended the One Room School House on New Lebanon Rd. with her sibling's till going into Genoa High School, graduating in June 1950. She served in the United States Army from 1956-1958 as a dispatch operator. She left the Military to raise her family.
Joann was employed at Play School in Hampshire, AAA Auto Group in DeKalb, Creative Calligraphy in DeKalb and 16 years at NIU as a telephone dispatcher retiring in 2003.
Joann loved spending time with her Abby dog, granddaughter Kylie West, and great grandson Caiden Collins. Her loves were gardening, crafts, sewing, making clothing and toys for her grand/great-grandchild. Last 5 years she spent time researching the Barry and Herrmann family trees to pass onto her siblings and grandchildren. Joann was a very loving and devoted mother to her children teaching us to respect all in life.
Joann is greatly missed by her children and grand/great-grandchild.
Joann is survived by her children, daughter, Dana L. O'Rourke of Sycamore; step- daughter, Deborah Turner of DeKalb; and son, Daryl S. O'Rourke of Arizona; granddaughter, Kylie West; great grandson, Caiden Collins both of Sycamore; siblings, sister, Sandra Baskins of Sycamore; brothers, Jim (Ruth) Barry and Vern Barry all of Genoa, Keith (Dorthey) Barry of Idaho.
Joann is preceded in death by her son, Dru James O'Rourke; parents, Earl and Martha (Herrmann) Barry; sister, Mary Freeman; brother, William Barry; and her best friend, Abby dog.
Joann didn't want a service or burial. She just wanted immediate family celebrating her life in a private ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Joann Barry Memorial Fund, addressed to the Barry Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 20, 2020.