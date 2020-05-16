JoAnn D. Alsup
Born: May 23, 1943
Died: May 15, 2020
JoAnn D. Alsup, 76, of Sycamore, Ill., went to be with God Friday, May 15, 2020.
Born May 23, 1943, in Belvidere, the daughter of Berton and Mary (Podshedly) Alsup, JoAnn attended Genoa-Kingston High School and later worked as an assembler at Turner Brass.
JoAnn is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Wirth of Belvidere and Betty Alsup of DeKalb; a brother Bert (Lynn) Alsup of Kingston; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Albert, Raymond, Joe, Charles, Jim and; sisters, Mary and Josephine; and nieces, Kathy, Chris, Sally and Brenda.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Shattucks Grove Cemetery in Belvidere.
For information, to share a memory or leave a condolence with Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram-Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589.
Born: May 23, 1943
Died: May 15, 2020
JoAnn D. Alsup, 76, of Sycamore, Ill., went to be with God Friday, May 15, 2020.
Born May 23, 1943, in Belvidere, the daughter of Berton and Mary (Podshedly) Alsup, JoAnn attended Genoa-Kingston High School and later worked as an assembler at Turner Brass.
JoAnn is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Wirth of Belvidere and Betty Alsup of DeKalb; a brother Bert (Lynn) Alsup of Kingston; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Albert, Raymond, Joe, Charles, Jim and; sisters, Mary and Josephine; and nieces, Kathy, Chris, Sally and Brenda.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Shattucks Grove Cemetery in Belvidere.
For information, to share a memory or leave a condolence with Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram-Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore, www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 16, 2020.