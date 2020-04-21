|
Joann M. Irving
Born: July 19, 1936; in Sandwich, IL
Died: April 19, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Joann M. Irving, 83, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.
She was born July 19, 1936, in Sandwich, Illinois, the daughter of Albert P. and Bernice M. (Fagen) Schoo. Joann married Elmer K. Irving on July 3, 1954 in DeKalb, they shared 55 years of marriage before his passing.
Joann was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb and enjoyed spending time at the Senior Center with the crocheting and knitting group.
She is survived by her son, Eugene (Annette) Irving of Sycamore; her two daughters, Julie (Chris) Christopherson of Kentucky, Amy Pappas of Wisconsin; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margaret Olsen of Rochelle; lots of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elmer in 2010; and her son, Joseph in 2019; brothers, Donald, Eugene, Bill and James; two sisters, Nancy and Dorothy.
No services will be scheduled at this time due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 virus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Joann M. Irving Memorial Fund, addressed to the Irving Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2020