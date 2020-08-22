JoAnn Watson



Born: March 15, 1943; in Marysville, IN



Died: August 19, 2020; in DeKalb, IL



JoAnn Watson, 77, of Genoa passed away peacefully at her recent residence at Barb City Manor, DeKalb, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.



She was born on March 15, 1943 in Marysville, IN to Marvin (Tom) Taylor and Doris (Hodges) Taylor.



She grew up in Henryville, Indiana and married Roger B. Watson on November 27, 1958. Together they had five daughters; Debra Jo, Beverly "Joan" Protano (Gregory), Vickie Drendel (Steve), Tammy Anderson (Ronald), and Robin Palzkill (Brian). They settled in Genoa following Roger's discharge from the Army in 1964.



She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Roger in 2017, and infant daughter, Debra Jo.



The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Barb City Manor, Kishwaukee Northwestern Hospital and Journey Care Hospice for supporting her and the family in ensuring JoAnn's last days were comfortable and surrounded by her family.



Her visitation will be on Sunday, August 23 from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM at Walcamp Outdoor Ministries, 32653 E Five Points Rd, Kingston, IL 60145 with a Celebration of life service at 4:00 PM after visitation. A private graveside service will be held on Monday.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home. A ZOOM link will be available for those who are not able to attend.





