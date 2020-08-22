1/1
JoAnn Watson
1943 - 2020
JoAnn Watson

Born: March 15, 1943; in Marysville, IN

Died: August 19, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

JoAnn Watson, 77, of Genoa passed away peacefully at her recent residence at Barb City Manor, DeKalb, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

She was born on March 15, 1943 in Marysville, IN to Marvin (Tom) Taylor and Doris (Hodges) Taylor.

She grew up in Henryville, Indiana and married Roger B. Watson on November 27, 1958. Together they had five daughters; Debra Jo, Beverly "Joan" Protano (Gregory), Vickie Drendel (Steve), Tammy Anderson (Ronald), and Robin Palzkill (Brian). They settled in Genoa following Roger's discharge from the Army in 1964.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Roger in 2017, and infant daughter, Debra Jo.

The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Barb City Manor, Kishwaukee Northwestern Hospital and Journey Care Hospice for supporting her and the family in ensuring JoAnn's last days were comfortable and surrounded by her family.

Her visitation will be on Sunday, August 23 from 2:00 PM-4:00 PM at Walcamp Outdoor Ministries, 32653 E Five Points Rd, Kingston, IL 60145 with a Celebration of life service at 4:00 PM after visitation. A private graveside service will be held on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home. A ZOOM link will be available for those who are not able to attend.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Walcamp Outdoor Ministries
AUG
23
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Walcamp Outdoor Ministries
Funeral services provided by
Slater-Butala Funeral Home - Genoa
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
August 22, 2020
Joanie, Vickie, Tammy, and Robin, your mom was a very humble, kind person and we are so sorry for your loss. May your memories sustain you during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Lisa Burnell, Mike Balcer
Friend
August 22, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss. May you find comfort in your memories and family.
Roger, Cheryl Wiewel
August 21, 2020
Joannie, Vickie, Tammy and Robin, I am so very sorry about you loss. While I know how much you will miss this special lady, I know you are comforted by the thought of her reunion with you Dad, and the memories they both made for all of you. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Holly
Holly McNeill
Friend
August 21, 2020
I was very sad to hear of JoAnn’s passing. She and Roger were prominent figures in Genoa for many years due to their community involvement and their wonderful, sweet personalities. Special hugs from me to Tom and Christie. So sorry for your loss.
Annette McGowan (Dreska)
Friend
August 21, 2020
JoAnn always had that special smile, and something positive to say every time we saw her. She was a person who had many talents and contributed so much to the G-K schools and our community. To her wonderful family, we extend our deepest sympathies. May she now Rest In Peace. Sharon & Jim MODGLIN
Sharon Modglin
Friend
August 21, 2020
Joan, Greg, Tom and Christie and families: so sorry to hear of your loss. JoAnn always had a smile and she always was so welcoming to everyone. I'm sure Roger met her with open arms! Rest in Peace.
Brenda and Rick Dailey
Brenda J. Dailey
Friend
August 21, 2020
JoAnn was a super nice person. Her and Roger were good friends and neighbors. The whole Watson family will always be dear to our hearts. We love them all.
John Hills
August 21, 2020
Our sympathy and prayers in the loss of JoAnn, she was a great lady. Always enjoyed visiting with her.

Mary Lou and Bob Miller, Genoa
Mary Lou Miller
Friend
August 21, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. JoAnn was quite the lady. Prayers to you all. Please reach out if I can be of help to you all.
Travis Hughes
Friend
August 21, 2020
To my Beloved sister. Forever loved.
Tom & Christie Taylor
Brother
