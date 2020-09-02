Sorry to hear of JoAnn's passing. My sympathy to the families. She and Roger were both very good customers of ours. They both did so much for the town of Genoa, both of them so friendly and outgoing.
Steve Yocum
August 26, 2020
So sorry to learn of JoAnn's passing, and regret not knowing sooner as it would have been an honor to attend her visitation and Celebration of Life service. JoAnn was such a special person, as was Roger/ They made a great team in organizing and participating in the annual Pioneer Day events in Genoa for so many years. Heaven has gained a truly worthy soul. Our deepest sympathies to JoAnn's family.
Walt and Connie Straube
Friend
August 26, 2020
JoAnn was always very spunky and very fun to talk to. I will miss her lovely smile and charming personality. Many laughs. May she Rest In Peace.
Sarah Verkler
Friend
August 23, 2020
My deep sympathy for your loss
Beverly Radske
Friend
August 22, 2020
Sorry for the loss of Your mother Jo-Ann she was a wonderful friend to Randy and I I got a few phone calls from her in the passed 2 months asking Randy and I to visit her we told her as soon as we can we would !! but now she gone to be with Jesus where there’s no more heartache or disappointment or loneliness Im sure her and Rodger is celebrating in heaven to be with one another forever RIP Jo-Ann we loved and will miss you
Lois and Randy MCcoy
Friend
August 22, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to you, Joan, and your sisters and family. The passing of a parent, even when foreseen, puts a stone on your heart and takes the air from your lungs. You have a wonderful family and with Greg and their support you will continue on, being the supportive sister and great friend you have always been. Love you.
Mr. and Mrs. Harry F. Carter
Friend
August 22, 2020
Joanie, Vickie, Tammy, and Robin, your mom was a very humble, kind person and we are so sorry for your loss. May your memories sustain you during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Lisa Burnell, Mike Balcer
Friend
August 22, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss. May you find comfort in your memories and family.
Roger, Cheryl Wiewel
August 21, 2020
Joannie, Vickie, Tammy and Robin, I am so very sorry about you loss. While I know how much you will miss this special lady, I know you are comforted by the thought of her reunion with you Dad, and the memories they both made for all of you. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Holly
Holly McNeill
Friend
August 21, 2020
I was very sad to hear of JoAnn’s passing. She and Roger were prominent figures in Genoa for many years due to their community involvement and their wonderful, sweet personalities. Special hugs from me to Tom and Christie. So sorry for your loss.
Annette McGowan (Dreska)
Friend
August 21, 2020
JoAnn always had that special smile, and something positive to say every time we saw her. She was a person who had many talents and contributed so much to the G-K schools and our community. To her wonderful family, we extend our deepest sympathies. May she now Rest In Peace. Sharon & Jim MODGLIN
Sharon Modglin
Friend
August 21, 2020
Joan, Greg, Tom and Christie and families: so sorry to hear of your loss. JoAnn always had a smile and she always was so welcoming to everyone. I'm sure Roger met her with open arms! Rest in Peace. Brenda and Rick Dailey
Brenda J. Dailey
Friend
August 21, 2020
JoAnn was a super nice person. Her and Roger were good friends and neighbors. The whole Watson family will always be dear to our hearts. We love them all.
John Hills
August 21, 2020
Our sympathy and prayers in the loss of JoAnn, she was a great lady. Always enjoyed visiting with her.
Mary Lou and Bob Miller, Genoa
Mary Lou Miller
Friend
August 21, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. JoAnn was quite the lady. Prayers to you all. Please reach out if I can be of help to you all.
Travis Hughes
Friend
August 21, 2020
To my Beloved sister. Forever loved.
Tom & Christie Taylor
Brother
