Sorry for the loss of Your mother Jo-Ann she was a wonderful friend to Randy and I I got a few phone calls from her in the passed 2 months asking Randy and I to visit her we told her as soon as we can we would !! but now she gone to be with Jesus where there’s no more heartache or disappointment or loneliness Im sure her and Rodger is celebrating in heaven to be with one another forever RIP Jo-Ann we loved and will miss you

Lois and Randy MCcoy

Friend