Jody L. Nelson



Born: May 26, 1957; in DeKalb, IL



Died: April 19, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Jody L. Nelson, 61, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.



She was born May 26, 1957, in DeKalb, the daughter of Donald and Blanche (Davis) Nelson.



Jody was a free spirit and a little ball of spitfire. Her journey through life was no different. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.



She is survived by her daughters, Bridget Crofoot of Sycamore, Lisa Crofoot of DeKalb; three grandchildren, Taylor and Gavin Crofoot, Brinley Carlson; one great-grandchild, Jaylin Crofoot; two sisters, Joanne (Lou) Ebert of Rochelle, Betty Rowe of DeKalb; two brothers, Andy Nelson, John Nelson; many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her son, Nicholas Clark; sister, Virginia; and her parents.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Sycamore Park, Good Tymes Shelter, Airport Road in Sycamore, Illinois.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jody L. Nelson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Nelson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary