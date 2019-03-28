Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
Johanna Walt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
321 Pine Street
DeKalb, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johanna Walt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johanna Walt


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johanna Walt Obituary
Johanna Walt

Born: August 28, 1922

Died: March 27, 2019

Johanna Walt, 96, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.

She was August 28, 1922, in Norway, the daughter of George and Helga (Viig) Knutson. Johanna married Albert J. Walt on November 14, 1943, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Johanna and her husband, Albert were the owners of Precision Industries in DeKalb. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Linda) Walt of Sandwich, Kathy (Ronald) Burright of DeKalb, Carna (Rene) Sturtz of Genoa, Steve (Catherine McCabe) Walt of DeKalb, Ted (Janet) Walt of Centralia, Washington; 12 grandchildren, Pat, Matt, Debbi, Jennifer, Aaron, Louisa, Mike, Sam, Alison, Mason, Sarah, Rachel; 22 great-grandchildren, Cassy, Andrew, Randy, Sammi, Ashley, Leanza, Ryan, Rory, Grant, Paige, Logan, Connor, Summer, Lily, Ty, Zach, Alana, Madelyn, Carolyn, Michael, Sasha, Sam; one great-great-grandchild, Levi; one nephew, Gary; two nieces, Gail, Lori; one cousin, Babe; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; and her brother, Ken Knutson.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 Pine Street in DeKalb, with Fr. Dean E. Russell celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in DeKalb.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Johanna Walt Memorial Fund, addressed to the Walt Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now