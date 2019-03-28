Johanna Walt



Born: August 28, 1922



Died: March 27, 2019



Johanna Walt, 96, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center.



She was August 28, 1922, in Norway, the daughter of George and Helga (Viig) Knutson. Johanna married Albert J. Walt on November 14, 1943, in St. Louis, Missouri.



Johanna and her husband, Albert were the owners of Precision Industries in DeKalb. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb.



She is survived by her children, Michael (Linda) Walt of Sandwich, Kathy (Ronald) Burright of DeKalb, Carna (Rene) Sturtz of Genoa, Steve (Catherine McCabe) Walt of DeKalb, Ted (Janet) Walt of Centralia, Washington; 12 grandchildren, Pat, Matt, Debbi, Jennifer, Aaron, Louisa, Mike, Sam, Alison, Mason, Sarah, Rachel; 22 great-grandchildren, Cassy, Andrew, Randy, Sammi, Ashley, Leanza, Ryan, Rory, Grant, Paige, Logan, Connor, Summer, Lily, Ty, Zach, Alana, Madelyn, Carolyn, Michael, Sasha, Sam; one great-great-grandchild, Levi; one nephew, Gary; two nieces, Gail, Lori; one cousin, Babe; several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; and her brother, Ken Knutson.



The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 Pine Street in DeKalb, with Fr. Dean E. Russell celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in DeKalb.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Johanna Walt Memorial Fund, addressed to the Walt Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 28, 2019