Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sycamore Moose Club
317 West State Street
Sycamore, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN A. EDWARDS


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
JOHN A. EDWARDS Obituary
John Alvin Edwards

Born: December 31, 1934

Died: May 18, 2019

John Alvin Edwards, 84, of Sycamore, Ill., died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital. He was born December 31, 1934, in Compton, the son of Clifford and Orpha (Beemer) Edwards. He married Louise Behnke on May 8, 1954, in Belvidere. John was a truck driver for over 40 years. He also served in the United States Army and was a member of the Sycamore VFW. John also was a member of the Sycamore Elks Club. He was an avid camper and enjoyed boating.

He is survived by his daughter, Janine (Tim) Kutzler; son, Doug (Lisa) Edwards; grandchildren, Denaya, Lucas, Aaron, Kevin (Mallory), Kyle, Nicole (Aaron), Kenneth, Brittany (Vince); eleven great-grandchildren; and sister, Loralee "Toot" Penrod.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Louise in 2010; daughter, LouAnn; sister, Jean Golden, and brother, Jim Edwards.

A celebration of life for John will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Sycamore Moose Club, 317 West State Street, Sycamore, IL.

Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Quiram Sycamore Chapel.

For more information or to leave a message of condolence visit www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
Download Now