John Alvin Edwards



Born: December 31, 1934



Died: May 18, 2019



John Alvin Edwards, 84, of Sycamore, Ill., died Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital. He was born December 31, 1934, in Compton, the son of Clifford and Orpha (Beemer) Edwards. He married Louise Behnke on May 8, 1954, in Belvidere. John was a truck driver for over 40 years. He also served in the United States Army and was a member of the Sycamore VFW. John also was a member of the Sycamore Elks Club. He was an avid camper and enjoyed boating.



He is survived by his daughter, Janine (Tim) Kutzler; son, Doug (Lisa) Edwards; grandchildren, Denaya, Lucas, Aaron, Kevin (Mallory), Kyle, Nicole (Aaron), Kenneth, Brittany (Vince); eleven great-grandchildren; and sister, Loralee "Toot" Penrod.



He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Louise in 2010; daughter, LouAnn; sister, Jean Golden, and brother, Jim Edwards.



A celebration of life for John will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Sycamore Moose Club, 317 West State Street, Sycamore, IL.



Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Quiram Sycamore Chapel.



For more information or to leave a message of condolence visit www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589. Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 22, 2019