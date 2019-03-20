John C. Bulkley



Born: May 18, 1921



Died: March 10, 2019



John C. Bulkley, 97, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019 at the Spring Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center, Spring Hill, FL.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. March 30, at St. Mary Catholic Church in DeKalb, IL. Burial will be in Fairview cemetery with military honors. A celebration of life will be held immediately following the internment at DeKalb Moose Lodge from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00p.m. Memorials may be directed to your choice.



John was born to Allen H. and Clara Couch Bulkley on May 18, 1921 in Ithaca N.Y. He graduated from Odessa High School and attended Cornell University. He served in the USAF during WWII. He married Jean Donaghy and they remained a loving couple for 50 years until Jean's passing. On February 14, 2009 he wed the 2nd angel in his life, Marlene Seewald. And they fully loved one another until his passing.



John was truly passionate about his livelihood-the poultry industry. Operating a family farm with his brother Allen in Odessa N.Y. Then entering sales with DeKalb Ag which brought him to DeKalb, IL, and he finished his career with Centurion Poultry in Florida. John enjoyed his work traveling and calling on his accounts until he was 91.



He is survived by his wife, Marlene of Weeki Wachee, FL; daughter, Barbara (Pat) McLean, grandson, Roy and his wife, Karrie of DeKalb, IL; son, John (special friend Jerri), of Waterman, IL, granddaughter, Mandy (Mathew) Sorensen and great grandchildren, Kellan, Beckett, and Rhys of Seattle, WA, grandson, John of St. Louis, MO, grandson, Ben (Annie) and great granddaughter, Maren of DeKalb, IL; son, Jim (Karen), granddaughter, Brandi (Shane) Fleming, great grandchildren, Nolan, Nick, Brayden, and Lauren of Columbus, NE, granddaughter, Jackie (Jeremy) Just and great granddaughters, Elli and Abbi of Lincoln, NE.



He was proceeded by death by parents, Allen H. And Clara Bulkley, wife Jean, brothers, Seymour, Allen, Charles, and sister, Margaret Fager.