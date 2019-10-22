Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
John Christiano
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Christ the Teacher Teacher University Parish
512 Normal Rd.
DeKalb, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the Teacher Teacher University Parish
512 Normal Rd.
DeKalb, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Christiano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Christiano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Christiano Obituary
John Christiano

Dr. John Christiano, 102, of Tequesta, Florida, formerly of DeKalb, passed October 17, 2019.

He earned his doctorate in mathematics at the University of Pittsburgh and taught there from 1950 to 1959. He then accepted a full Professorship in the Department of Mathematics at Northern Illinois University and taught there from 1959 until his retirement to Florida in 1982.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Murrin); daughters, Lola Hartford, Laura Meehan (Kevin); daughter-in-law Marilyn Hubbard; grandfather of five and great-grandfather of ten.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary (Damaso); son, John; and son-in-law, John Hartford.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 25 at Christ the Teacher Teacher University Parish, 512 Normal Rd. in DeKalb with Fr. Jhonatan Sarmiento celebrating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, Illinois.

Visitation will be from 9:30 until time of Mass at 10:30, Friday, October 25 at the church.

Please omit flowers. Memorials to the Northern Illinois University Foundation, Dr. John Christiano Scholarship Fund, 1425 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, Illinois 60115.

Arrangements are being completed by Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com

or call 815-756-1022
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now