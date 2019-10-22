|
|
John Christiano
Dr. John Christiano, 102, of Tequesta, Florida, formerly of DeKalb, passed October 17, 2019.
He earned his doctorate in mathematics at the University of Pittsburgh and taught there from 1950 to 1959. He then accepted a full Professorship in the Department of Mathematics at Northern Illinois University and taught there from 1959 until his retirement to Florida in 1982.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret (Murrin); daughters, Lola Hartford, Laura Meehan (Kevin); daughter-in-law Marilyn Hubbard; grandfather of five and great-grandfather of ten.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Mary (Damaso); son, John; and son-in-law, John Hartford.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 25 at Christ the Teacher Teacher University Parish, 512 Normal Rd. in DeKalb with Fr. Jhonatan Sarmiento celebrating. Burial will follow at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb, Illinois.
Visitation will be from 9:30 until time of Mass at 10:30, Friday, October 25 at the church.
Please omit flowers. Memorials to the Northern Illinois University Foundation, Dr. John Christiano Scholarship Fund, 1425 W. Lincoln Hwy., DeKalb, Illinois 60115.
Arrangements are being completed by Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019