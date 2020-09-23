John Duane George



Born: November 23, 1936



Died: August 26, 2020



John was 83 at the time of his passing at home living with his son Scott George in Arizona.



John is survived by his sister Sandra Gilchrist of Waterman, IL. His sons, Duane (Diane), Scott, John Jr., and daughter-Teresa Silverthorne.



Deceased are son Jerry and daughter Robin Lynn Lunde.



He was also survived by 16 grandchildren, 33 Great grandchildren and 2 Great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Grave side service will be at a later date.





