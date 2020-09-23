1/1
John Duane George
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Duane George

Born: November 23, 1936

Died: August 26, 2020

John was 83 at the time of his passing at home living with his son Scott George in Arizona.

John is survived by his sister Sandra Gilchrist of Waterman, IL. His sons, Duane (Diane), Scott, John Jr., and daughter-Teresa Silverthorne.

Deceased are son Jerry and daughter Robin Lynn Lunde.

He was also survived by 16 grandchildren, 33 Great grandchildren and 2 Great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Grave side service will be at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved