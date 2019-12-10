|
|
John G. Hudson
John G. "Jack" Hudson, 75, of Sycamore, Illinois, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in DeKalb, Illinois to John Hudson and Marion Ravatt Hudson-Manson.
He was a 1963 graduate of DeKalb High School. During this time he met his beloved wife of 46 years, Noreen.
After his father's passing he continued to run the family farm. Jack and Noreen were married on April 28, 1973. They lived southwest of Malta where they raised two daughters. He was a past member of the Northern Illinois Steam Power Club. He spent many years working on and showing his antique gas engines. Mechanically gifted, he was the family mechanic and made sure everyone's vehicles were in tip top shape.
Jack, also known as Big John, served the citizens of DeKalb County for 31 years at the Highway Department, retiring in 2006.
On February 28, 2019 Jack and Noreen moved to Sycamore to be closer to their daughters.
He is survived by his wife Noreen; his two daughters, Angie Hudson and Krystal (Rob Wood) Hudson; two sisters, Dorothy M. Smith and Ruth A. Hudson of Irving, Texas; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Pottenger, Rita Stanfa; nieces, Kristin Finn, Shelby Beardin; great nephews, Cole Jones and Boone Beardin; and great niece, Delanee Beardin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his aunts, Stella Marshall and Ruth Holderness; his brothers-in-law, Stephen Stanfa and Virgil Smith; his favorite porch pooch Bella. His lap will be missed by his current K-9 family, Leah, Coco, and Jax.
The family would like to thank Dr. Dhaval Thakkar for his commitment to Jack, especially during his final days and to Heartland Hospice for their compassion and care.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, at Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeremiah Thompson of the Malta Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Malta Cemetery in Malta, Illinois. A reception will follow burial at the Terrace Room at Hopkins Park in DeKalb.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 12 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the John G. "Jack" Hudson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Hudson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call
815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019