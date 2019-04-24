John H. Durham



Born: August 25, 1939



Died: April 18, 2019



John H. Durham, 79, of Sycamore, IL passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, April 18, 2019.



He was born August 25, 1939 in Harrisburg, PA to Robert and Barbara (Thoman) Durham. He married Sue Sprenkle on September 8, 1957.



John proudly served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1960 with Patrol Squadron Six stationed in Barbers Point Oahu, HI. He was a Senior Project Engineer "Duplexian" for Duplex Products for over 30 years, retiring in 1995.



John was a beloved and devoted Husband, Father, and Grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family, boating, golfing, working on his dune buggy, and most importantly, he loved being a "Pee-Paw." He will be greatly missed.



John is survived by his wife, Sue of 62 years, four children, Mike (Beth) Durham, Leilani (Mike) Askeland, John Durham, and Todd (Kathy) Durham, eight grandchildren, Adrienne, Evan, Tommy, Chad, Andrew, Steven, Amanda, and Ashley, two great grandchildren, Conner and Luca, and two more on the way.



He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara, brother Bob, and sister Beverly.



A private service was held on April 20, 2019. Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. John's family is planning a celebration of life to be held at a later time.



Donations in memory of John can be sent to the Sarcoma Foundation of America @ www.curesarcoma.org/john-h-durham/



As John often said, "Okay Byyye!"



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019