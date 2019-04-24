|
John H. Durham
John H. Durham, 79, of Sycamore, IL passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
A private service was held on April 20, 2019.
Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. John's family is planning a celebration of life to be held at a later time.
Donations in memory of John can be sent to the Sarcoma Foundation of America @ www.curesarcoma.org/john-h-durham/
As John often said, "Okay Byyye!"
