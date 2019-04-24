Home

John H. Durham

John H. Durham Obituary
John H. Durham

John H. Durham, 79, of Sycamore, IL passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

A private service was held on April 20, 2019.

Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. John's family is planning a celebration of life to be held at a later time.

Donations in memory of John can be sent to the Sarcoma Foundation of America @ www.curesarcoma.org/john-h-durham/

As John often said, "Okay Byyye!"

To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019
