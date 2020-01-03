Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
John Finkler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for John Finkler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. Finkler Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J. Finkler Jr. Obituary
John J. Finkler Jr.

Born: December 14, 1950; in Chicago, IL

Died: December 31, 2019; in DeKalb, IL

John J. Finkler Jr., 69, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Bethany Health Care and Rehabilitation in DeKalb.

John was born December 14, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of John Joseph and Blanche Lorraine (Vanderhorst) Finkler Sr.

He is survived by his sister, Priscilla Parker of Cortland; two nephews, Clayton Parker and Mark (Kelly) Wilson; three nieces Mary (Steve) Robinson, Cheryl (Alvin) Moss and Jennifer Cecil; several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Cecil; brother-in-law, Raymond Parker.

John's family wishes to thank all of John's caregivers from over the years.

A Family Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the John J. Finkler Jr. Memorial Fund, addressed to the Finkler Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -