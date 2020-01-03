|
John J. Finkler Jr.
Born: December 14, 1950; in Chicago, IL
Died: December 31, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
John J. Finkler Jr., 69, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Bethany Health Care and Rehabilitation in DeKalb.
John was born December 14, 1950 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of John Joseph and Blanche Lorraine (Vanderhorst) Finkler Sr.
He is survived by his sister, Priscilla Parker of Cortland; two nephews, Clayton Parker and Mark (Kelly) Wilson; three nieces Mary (Steve) Robinson, Cheryl (Alvin) Moss and Jennifer Cecil; several great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Linda Cecil; brother-in-law, Raymond Parker.
John's family wishes to thank all of John's caregivers from over the years.
A Family Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the John J. Finkler Jr. Memorial Fund, addressed to the Finkler Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020