John J. Noreiko
John J. Noreiko

Born: July 20, 1952; in Berwyn, IL

Died: October 26, 2020; in Winfield, IL

John J. Noreiko, 68, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Monday, October 26, 2020, at Central Dupage Hospital.

He was born July 20, 1952, in Berwyn, Illinois, the son of John and Helen (Zebrowski) Noreiko. John married Katherine T. Zielinski on November 11, 1989.

John graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor's degree. He enjoyed his family, loved spicy cooking and multicultural music.

He is survived by his wife, Kate (Zielinski) Noreiko; his children, Jennifer (Chris) Perez-Cano and John M. Noreiko; his grandson, Aiden Perez-Cano; brother-in-law, Rev. Martin Zielinski; sister-in-law, Christine (Stephen) Moleski, and their children; cousins, Joseph (Joan) Wegrzyn, Joseph (Pam) Noreiko, Colette (Ron) Giznik, Mary (Marianne) Labuda, Joanne (Ken) Galus, Cynthia Kurow, and their children.

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Christ the Teacher University Parish, 512 Normal Road , DeKalb, with Rev. Martin Zielinski officiating.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services on Friday, October 30, at the church.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions masks will be required at both Visitation and Funeral Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society online donation, donate.lls.org or to the American Heart Association (heart.org) 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 28, 2020.
