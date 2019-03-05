John J. Scott



Born: October 26, 1930



Died: March 1, 2019



John J. Scott, 88, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Citadel of Elgin, in Elgin, Illinois.



He was born October 26, 1930, in Chuckey, Tennessee, the son of George M. and Hester (Sumpster) Scott. John married Phyllis M. Rogers in Clinton, Illinois in August of 1954.



John was a veteran of the US Marine Corps, having served during the Korean Conflict. He was the owner and operator of DeKalb O'Hare Limousine Service for 50 years.



He is survived by his daughter, Gail Scott; son, Randy Scott both of DeKalb; one grandson, Elijah Scott; four sisters, Jane Rector, Hazel (Jack) Robinson, Darlene Clark, Helen Brown; several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; son, John R. Scott; brother, Charles Scott; and an infant brother, Ralph.



A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb with the Rev. Jonathan Crail of First United Methodist Church in DeKalb officiating, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date.



Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 3:00 p.m. Saturday , March 9, at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the John J. Scott Memorial Fund, addressed to the Scott Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary