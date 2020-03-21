Home

FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
John Lapinski
John Lapinski Obituary
Born: March 19, 1958; in DeKalb, IL

Died: March 20, 2020; in Chicago, IL

Age 61 of Palos Heights, IL, died on Wednesday March 20, 2020 in Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL.

He was born on March 19, 1958 in DeKalb, IL, and was the son of Stanley L. and Minnie (Nelson) Lapinski.

John grew up on 13th Street in DeKalb, and attended Ellwood Elementary School, Rosette Middle School and graduated from DeKalb High School in the class of 1976. John was also known for having great quarterback skills while playing youth football. John attended Kishwaukee College and, also attended Northern Illinois University. After leaving DeKalb, John had lived in Florida for a period of time, but has lived in the Chicago suburbs most of his life. John was a Chemical Plant Manager for several different companies, and if he was not working you could find John on any giving golf course. He will be sorely missed by his friends.

Due to the COVID-19, private graveside services will be held at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb with Pastor Janet Hunt providing comfort and peace for John.

Memorials may be made to in care of Finch Funeral Home.

Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2020
