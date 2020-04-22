|
|
John Marshall Carnes
Born: December 20, 1932
Died: April 17, 2020
John Marshall Carnes, age 87, of Sycamore, passed away quietly into the arms of his Savior, Friday, April 17, 2020.
He was born December 20, 1932 in Sullivan, IL, to proud parents Water and Hallie (Decker) Carnes.
He is survived by his loving wife Janice; three children: Julie (Steve) Larkowski, Laura (Tim) Carnes Daigle, Stephen Carnes; four grandsons: Caden John Carnes, William "Will" Stephen Larkowski, Ethan Bennett Daigle and Hayes Johnathon Daigle; three siblings: Hazel Jenne, Donald Carnes and Richard(Marla) Carnes; many nieces, nephews, cousins and many more that made a home in his heart.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Hallie Carnes; six siblings: Frances Nelson, Edna Seitz, Aubrey Carnes, Louise Colclasure, Glenn Carnes in infancy, and a twin brother Paul Carnes.
Private family services have already been held.
The family shares in John's love of giving and highly encourages you to donate to your local food pantry. You may also send contributions to a memorial that has been established in John's name.
Checks may be made to the "John Marshall Carnes Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.comthrough the "contact us" button.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020