John Olson
Born: April 12, 1926
Died: November 29, 2020
John Olson, age 94, of Maple Park, passed away to tend the fields of the Lord, Sunday, November 29, 2020.
He was born April 12, 1926, in Geneva, IL, to proud parents, John Sr. and Milda Olson. His legacy now becomes the fields he worked and the family he raised. John will never be forgotten.
John now leaves his wife Shirley Olson; four sons: Jan (Patricia) Olson, Dwight (Laurie) Olson, Dale Olson and Gary (Dianna) Olson; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother Larry (Jeannette) Olson; many nieces, nephews and a family of friends that span the countryside.
He now joins his parents, John Sr. and Milda Olson; his first wife, Marianne Olson; one son Duane Olson; a daughter-in-law Susan Olson; one brother Don Olson; and a half-brother Dave Gustafson, who preceded him in death.
A graveside service will begin at 11a.m., at Pierce Cemetery, at the corner of Pritchard and Owens Rd., in Maple Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's name to a charity of your choice
. Tributes and memories may be left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com
, where you can see John's full lifestory.