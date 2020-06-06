Jon Cromley
Jon Cromley

Jon Cromley passed away on June 4, 2020, aged 86.

His early years were spent on the family farm east of Springfield, IL, but the family then moved to Chicago Heights.

He was an undergraduate at Univ of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana, and obtained a law degree at night school in Chicago. He and his mother, Naomi, later moved to Crystal Lake, IL, and then to Genoa, IL, where Jon joined the law practice of James O'Grady. Though a button-down conservative lawyer, he had a goofy sense of humor, a keen appreciation for absurdity, and a laugh that really did sound like "hee hee hee". After health problems several years ago he moved to the Grand Victorian facility in Sycamore.

A voracious reader, he also was for years a ham radio operator. After visiting his sister, Doris, and her family in Uganda in the mid-1960s, Jon and Naomi got the "travel bug" and went on many trips to destinations around the world, including Britain, the Baltic countries, Russia, various parts of Europe, Mexico, Peru, New Zealand, Australia, Turkey, as well as many parts of the US.

He is survived by a first cousin, Donna, and nephew, Paul and many dear friends.

A private burial will take place at the Genoa Twp. Cemetery in Genoa, IL.

Arrangements were completed by the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Slater-Butala Funeral Home - Genoa
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

