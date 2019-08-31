|
Jon T. O'Donnell
Born: October 12, 1965; in DeKalb, IL
Died: August 28, 2019; in Sycamore, IL
Jon T. O'Donnell, 53, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at his home.
He was born October 12, 1965, in DeKalb, the son of Edward T. and Dolly R. (Kennett) O'Donnell. Jon married Lisa L. Kemnitz on January 1, 1992.
Jon graduated DeKalb High School Class of 1984. He was a Glazer for Cardinal Glass in DeKalb for over 25 years and was a member of Glazer Union Local 27 in Chicago. Jon was an avid football fan, especially for the Chicago Bears and N.I.U. Huskies; he also enjoyed golfing.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa O'Donnell; his son, Jonathon O'Donnell; father, Edward O'Donnell; brother, Brian (Karen) O'Donnell; sister, Dawn Hamilton; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolly in 2015.There will be no services at Jon's request.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Jon T. O'Donnell Memorial Fund, addressed to the O'Donnell Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 31, 2019