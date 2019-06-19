Joseph Alan Maynard



Born: May 12, 1999; in Elgin, IL



Died: June 14, 2019; in Genoa, IL



Joseph Alan "Joey" Maynard, 20, of Genoa passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 in Genoa.



He was born May 12, 1999, in Elgin the son of James and Nancy (Bohman) Maynard. Joey grew up in Genoa and was a member of the 2017 Class of Genoa-Kingston High School. He was working as an electrician apprentice and was loyal and hard working. He loved his nephews, and his dogs, loved to laugh and was a jokester. He enjoyed visits to the ocean, warm weather, and fishing.



He is deeply missed by his parents, Jim and Nancy; siblings, Timothy Edwin Maynard, Elizabeth (Alan) Garrett Watts, Michael Garrett, and James (Shelly) Garrett; four nephews, Alan, Joshua, Aidan, and Andrew; maternal grandmother, Peg Bohman; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.



He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edwin and Maxine Maynard; and maternal grandfather, James Bohman.



Memorial Visitation will be on Monday, June 24 from 4 to 8 pm at the Fredrick Funeral Home, 284 Park St., Hampshire.



Private Funeral Services for the family will be at 11 am, Tuesday at the funeral home.



The family is very grateful for the support offered by the DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Dept. and the Genoa-Kingston Fire Dept. Any memorial contributions in Joey's name may be directed to the Dekalb Co. Sheriff's Dept. of the Genoa-Kingston Fire Dept.



