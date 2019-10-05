|
Joseph Allen Irving
Born: May 12, 1957; in Dekalb, IL
Died: September 30, 2019; in Strunk, KY
Joseph Allen Irving age 62 of Strunk, Kentucky, passed from this life on Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home.
He was born May 12, 1957 in Dekalb, Illinois to Elmer Keiffer Irving and JoAnn Marie (Shoo) Irving. Joe was of the Catholic faith. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, archery, and target shooting. Joe was a member of the American Legion Post 115. He made his living as a contractor and was well known within the county for his friendly personality. Joe loved life, loved people, and loved spending his time with his dog, Miley.
His father precedes him in death.
Surviving family include his wife, Deborah "Debi" Ryan; his mother, JoAnn Irving of Dekalb, Illinois; his children, Shannon Irving (wife, Jennifer) of Dekalb, Illinois, Shauna Romero (husband, Sonny) of Somerset, Kentucky, Cameron Ryan of Strunk, Kentucky, Brittany Downing (husband, Derek) of Pine Knot, Kentucky, and Ryan Thomas (wife, Teresa) of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Joseph, Ashley, Natalie, Lucas, Zoe, Pierce, Ryan Jr., Tyson, Emily, and Addison; and a great-granddaughter, Abigail.
Also surviving is a brother, Gene Irving (wife, Annette) of Sycamore, Illinois; sisters, Julie Christopherson (husband, Chris), of Florida, and Amy Papps (husband, Steve) of Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews.
In keeping of Joe's wishes, he was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday at 5:00 pm in the chapel of Pine Knot Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for visitation on Saturday after 2:00 until service time at the funeral home.
Pine Knot Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 5, 2019