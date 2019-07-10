Joseph Francis Arundel



Joseph Francis Arundel, Jr. was born in 1938 in Beverly, Massachusetts, and went home to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 7, 2019.



He was beloved by his wife Rebecca; and four children, Julie, Cheryl (Dan), Eric, and Joseph III; his grandchildren, Michael (Valerie), Crystal, Marvin (Crystal), and Ashley spent precious time with Grandpa before his passing. His many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews were able to share in his company before he died peacefully at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital.



Joe was raised Roman Catholic and found great comfort in the church and its traditions prior to his passing.



He always reveled in the victories and was saddened by the losses of his favorite sports teams, the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.



A sportsman in his prime, Joe played semi-pro hockey for the Boston Bruins, and shared his sporting skills on baseball, softball, bowling, and football teams. He was an avid golfer and recreational fisherman, and enjoyed many varied hobbies such as woodworking, reading, history, and sports watching.



Joe's adult life focused on public service as a military policeman in the United States Army, as a DeKalb County Sheriff's Sergeant, K-9 handler, SWAT team, and Explorer leader, as well as an elected member of the Sycamore Park Board. His most enjoyable occupation for 18 years, was working for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Police as their second canine handler. He loved doing demonstrations and working in partnership with his colleagues and his dog, Prince.



Joe's greatest joy in later life was sharing time with his friends and family, and loving his dogs, Prince of Fortune, Bosco, and Clifford.



He took excellent care of everyone he loved, and made his best effort to entertain, socialize, and be part of people's lives.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Joseph, Sr.; his brother Richard "Dick"; his son, Eric; grandson, Kyle; and great-grandson, Peyton. He was anticipating a joyous reunion with family visiting in August, but more so with his family in heaven.



A private family graveside service will be held with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.



The family wishes to express profound thanks and gratitude to the compassionate and caring staff at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, Dr. Dhaval Thakkar and his staff, Dr. Paul Nguyen and his team, and the many friends and family who visited and shared prayers, care, and condolences.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Joseph F. Arundel Memorial Fund, addressed to the Arundel Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 10, 2019