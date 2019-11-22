|
|
Joseph Franklin Nation
Born: January 23, 1936; in Chickamouga, GA
Died: November 15, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Joseph Franklin Nation, 83, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Friday, November 15, 2019, at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center in DeKalb.
He was born January 23, 1936 in Chickamouga, Goergia, the son of Woodrow Wilson and Mary Ann (Burrows) Nation. Joseph married Phyllis M. Harrett on November 29, 1974.
He is survived by his three children, Eddie Joe Nation, Pamela Hendenson and Elizabeth (Robert) Carter; eight grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; his sister, Tabitha (Jack) Stafford; two brothers, J.P. (Deborah) Nation, James Nation; several nieces and nephews; three stepchildren; eight step grandchildren; fourteen step great-grandchildren; good friend Lois.
He was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis; his parents; his son, Ricky; stepdaughter, Mary Pat; Stepson, Jimmy.
A Graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Hinckley Illinois. 9:00 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 .
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Joseph Franklin Nation Memorial Fund, addressed to the Nation Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019