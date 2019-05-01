Frank J. Granno



Born: February 2, 1930; in Chicago Heights, IL



Died: April 6, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Frank J. Granno, 89, of DeKalb, IL passed away peacefully at the DeKalb County Nursing Home on Saturday, April 6, 2019.



He was born February 2, 1930 in Chicago Heights to Dominic and Raffala (Helen) Granno. On 12/14/1950 he married Rose Marie Pease.



He is preceded in death by his wife Rose, his parents Helen & Dominic, his brother Tommy, and his sisters; Anne & Loretta.



He is survived by his children Donna (Larry) Koelling, Dominic (Wren) Granno and JoAnn (Romeo) Mata-Carrier; and his sister, Josephine Monty; 9 grandchildren: Carrie Ottum, Chrystal Harness, Nicholas Granno, Anthony Granno, Alex Granno, Laurel Futch, Frank Carrier, Bobby Carrier, Lacey Carrier; 21 Great-Grandchildren: Corey, Zach, Josh, Kyra, Braylon, Skylar, Dominic, Lawrence, Layla, Jamison, Naomi, Noah, Nicoli, Peyton, Grant, Aubree, Raidyn, Brielle, Radly, Gatlin and Sawyer and 3 Great Great-Grandchildren: Julien, Jaxsen and Jase.



Frank proudly served in the United States Army and in the Korean War. After leaving the Army he worked for Ford Motor Company in Chicago Heights and retired after 30 years. For 50+ years he served in many roles at the V.F.W. in Chicago Heights and is well known for their bingo nights & Friday night fish fry.



Frank will be laid to rest at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Ellwood, IL. at 1:30 on May 3rd, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the DeKalb County Nursing Home at 2600 N. Anne Glidden Rd, DeKalb, IL 60115