Joseph Michael Perkins
Born: May 5, 1958
Died: December 24, 2019
Joseph Michael Perkins, age 61 of Shabbona died suddenly, but at peace in his home on Tuesday December 24, 2019.
Joe was born May 5, 1958 at St. Mary's Hospital in DeKalb to William and Helen (Downs) Perkins. He graduated from Shabbona High School in 1976. He had formerly been employed at Crop Mate in Shabbona and 3M in DeKalb. He has been happily employed by Doug Bend Trucking of Shabbona for over 30 years. He loved semi truck driving and all things farming. Joe spent many years as a volunteer fireman/EMT with the Shabbona Fire Department and most recently was serving as a trustee on the Shabbona Village Board.
Joe was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend and was loved by all who crossed his path. He adored his family and loved spending time with his grandson, showing him the ropes of farming and trucking. Antiquing, tractor pulling, the Sandwich Fair, lighthouses, wolves, Killian's and the Kansas City Chiefs were all great times that he loved to share.
He is welcomed into heaven by his parents, baby daughter Victoria Lynn and his sister Jean Housby. He is survived and will be dearly missed by his daughter Karyn Perkins and grandson Brice Perkins of Sycamore, his sister Nancy (Joe) Suddeth of Shabbona, brothers Jim (Pat) Perkins of Washington State, Hank (Shirley) Perkins of Sycamore, Harvey (Gerry) Perkins of Earlville and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service followed by a luncheon will be held at 11 o'clock Saturday morning January 4, 2020 at the Shabbona United Church of Christ with Reverend James Allen officiating. Friends may call from 9 o'clock Saturday morning until the time of services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Arrangements were completed by Jacobson Funeral Home in Shabbona.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019