Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jacobson Funeral Home
303 North Illini
Shabbona, IL 60550
(815) 824-2618
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shabbona United Church of Christ
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Shabbona United Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Michael Perkins


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Michael Perkins Obituary
Joseph Michael Perkins

Born: May 5, 1958

Died: December 24, 2019

Joseph Michael Perkins, age 61 of Shabbona died suddenly, but at peace in his home on Tuesday December 24, 2019.

Joe was born May 5, 1958 at St. Mary's Hospital in DeKalb to William and Helen (Downs) Perkins. He graduated from Shabbona High School in 1976. He had formerly been employed at Crop Mate in Shabbona and 3M in DeKalb. He has been happily employed by Doug Bend Trucking of Shabbona for over 30 years. He loved semi truck driving and all things farming. Joe spent many years as a volunteer fireman/EMT with the Shabbona Fire Department and most recently was serving as a trustee on the Shabbona Village Board.

Joe was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend and was loved by all who crossed his path. He adored his family and loved spending time with his grandson, showing him the ropes of farming and trucking. Antiquing, tractor pulling, the Sandwich Fair, lighthouses, wolves, Killian's and the Kansas City Chiefs were all great times that he loved to share.

He is welcomed into heaven by his parents, baby daughter Victoria Lynn and his sister Jean Housby. He is survived and will be dearly missed by his daughter Karyn Perkins and grandson Brice Perkins of Sycamore, his sister Nancy (Joe) Suddeth of Shabbona, brothers Jim (Pat) Perkins of Washington State, Hank (Shirley) Perkins of Sycamore, Harvey (Gerry) Perkins of Earlville and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service followed by a luncheon will be held at 11 o'clock Saturday morning January 4, 2020 at the Shabbona United Church of Christ with Reverend James Allen officiating. Friends may call from 9 o'clock Saturday morning until the time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Arrangements were completed by Jacobson Funeral Home in Shabbona.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -