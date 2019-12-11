|
|
Joseph P. Grzywa
Born: November 9, 1951; in DeKalb, IL
Died: December 6, 2019; in Hines, IL
Joseph P. Grzywa, 68, originally from Maple Park passed away after a short illness on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital in Hines, IL.
He was born November 9, 1951 at St. Mary's Hospital in DeKalb to Virgil and Mary Ellen (Sullivan) Grzywa..
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1971-1974.
Joseph was employed as a semi-truck driver, retiring in 2014. His hobbies included his '72 Corvette, watching/attending any kind of races or car shows, farming, and tinkering with things in the garage He is survived by his loving Daughter Kelly (Jordan) Higgins, Granddaughter Kaitlynne Cappello, Father Virgil Grzywa, Brothers Ed (Janet) Grzywa, and Harold (Jill) Grzywa, Sisters Mary Beth (Bill) Voorhaar, and Carolyn Grzywa, best friend Rich Wilhelm, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother Mary Ellen (Sullivan) Grzywa, brother James (Jimmy) Grzywa, sisters Ellen Grzywa-O'Brien, and Patricia Grzywa, and all maternal and paternal grandparents.
His visitation will be on Monday, Dec. 16th from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.
A funeral service will begin at 7:00 PM on Monday.
Military rites will be recited at 4:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 11, 2019