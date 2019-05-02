Joseph Pinion



Born: December 20, 1939; in Lambert, MS



Died: April 30, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Joseph "Buck" Pinion, 79, of DeKalb, IL, died on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center in DeKalb.



Born December 20, 1939, in Lambert, MS, he was the son of David W. Pinion, Sr. and Elsie (Crosby) Pinion. He married Deanna Gruben in 1966. After Deanna's passing, he married Carol (Oldenburg) Pinion in 2009.



Joseph was a Locomotive Engineer for the Chicago & Northwestern Railroad and then Union Pacific Railroad for more than 35 years until his retirement in 2001. He was a Mason and Shriner as well as a member of the DeKalb Moose Lodge and Elks Lodge.



Joseph is survived by his siblings, Billy Pinion of Batesville, MS and Cookie Grant of Spring, TX. Wife, Carol, son, David E. (Kristine) Pinion of Lake In the Hills, IL, a daughter, Cynthia L. (Eric) Ebner of West Chicago, IL as well as stepsons Michael J. (Laura) Oldenburg of Elk Grove Village, IL and Don J. (Sharon) Oldenburg of Noblesville, IN, granddaughter, Elizabeth C. Pinion of Lake In the Hills, IL as well as step-grandchildren Chris Oldenburg, Sean Oldenburg, Zach Oldenburg and Jordan Kroehle.



He enjoyed motorcycling and hunting throughout his life.



Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Deanna, brother, David, Jr., sister, Evelyn.



Visitation will be held on Sunday May 5, 2019 from 4:00PM till 7:00PM with a Masonic Service at 6:45PM in Finch Funeral Home in DeKalb. A private family burial will be at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: (stjude.org).



Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841. Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 2, 2019