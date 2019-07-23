Joseph R. Barrile



Born: June 6, 1929



Died: July 20, 2019



Joseph R. Barrile, 90, of DeKalb, Illinois, died, Saturday, July 20, 2019. Born June 6, 1929, in Chicago, the son of Joseph and Anne (Ungaro) Barrile, Joe married Marilyn Armellino on January 30, 1954, in Chicago.



Joe served his country in the National Guard. He was a member of St. Mary Parish in DeKalb for many years. Joe and Marilyn raised their family in their home in DeKalb, where they lived for 46 years. Joe's career in radio began in 1956 as a DJ at WLBK in DeKalb, he left to work at other stations for a few years and returned to WLBK in the 60's where he stayed until retirement. Joe is well known for his humor, he loved to tell a good joke. He was passionate about bowling and golf. Family was very important to him and he enjoyed a big family party anytime where he loved to do magic for his grandchildren, bring out his puppets, and sing.



He is survived by his children, Donna (Brent) Murawski of Minnesota, Carrie (Mark) Anderson of DeKalb, Joe (Nikki) Barrile of DeKalb, Beth (Joe) LaCasha of DeKalb, Laurie (Steve) Sarver of DeKalb, Trisha Lindo of Wisconsin, John (Shannon) Barrile of North Carolina; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason, Heather, Jonathan, Curtis, Araka, Emily, Andrew, Nick, Sarah, Corey; great-grandchildren, Shelby, Cole, Carsen, Chailee, Emi, Veronica, Alana, Ella, Anthony, Victoria, Aidan, Kennedy, Juliana, Aysha, Azim, Zayd, Isabella, Lincoln, Ava; and great-great-grandchildren, Luka and Lilyana; many nieces and nephews.



Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; his parents; two sisters, Diane and Joanne; and his great-granddaughter, Grace.



A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 Pine St. in DeKalb, with Fr. Dean Russell celebrating, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.



Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at St. Mary Cemetery in DeKalb.



Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Joseph R. Barrile Memorial Fund, addressed to the Barrile Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 23, 2019