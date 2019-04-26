Home

POWERED BY

Services
FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
310 OAK ST
De Kalb, IL 60115
(815) 758-3841
For more information about
JOSEPH LOFTHOUSE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH LOFTHOUSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH W. LOFTHOUSE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JOSEPH W. LOFTHOUSE Obituary
Joseph W. Lofthouse

Born: December 12, 1932; in DeKalb

Died: April 22, 2019; in DeKalb

Joseph W. Lofthouse, Jr., 86, of Sycamore, IL, died on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.

Born December 12, 1932, in DeKalb, he was the son of Joseph W. Lofthouse, Sr. and Marjorie Mae (Baker) Feltz. He married Paulette D. Blatchley in 1954 and then, Billie McCord in 2003.

Joseph was a serviceman for The United States Air Force, stationed in Okinawa during the Korean War. He had worked at Barber-Greene Company, holding many positions, until his retirement. Was a member of the Sycamore United Methodist Church, where he served as a volunteer for many church functions.

Joseph is survived by a son, William H. (Cindy) Lofthouse of Sycamore, a daughter, Kathryn A. (Darrell) Madden-Downs of Hanover Park. Grandchildren, Nicole (Brandon) Schroeder, Michael Lofthouse, Mark (Asheli Mann) Lofthouse, Ryan Madden and Kaitlyn Madden. Great-Grandchildren, Raegan, Violet, Theodore, Jason and Cooper.

He enjoyed the outdoors, with fishing and camping throughout his life. He enjoyed playing Bingo on Wednesday nights, with his companion and friend, Lorraine Ulrich.

Joseph preceded in death by his parents, his wives, sister (Barbara), brother (James).

Private services will be held at a later date, with military recognition.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Sycamore Veterans Home Association, 121 S. California Street, Sycamore, IL 60178 (815) 895-2931

Arrangements are by Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of FINCH FUNERAL HOME - DE KALB
Download Now