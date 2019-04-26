Joseph W. Lofthouse



Born: December 12, 1932; in DeKalb



Died: April 22, 2019; in DeKalb



Joseph W. Lofthouse, Jr., 86, of Sycamore, IL, died on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.



Born December 12, 1932, in DeKalb, he was the son of Joseph W. Lofthouse, Sr. and Marjorie Mae (Baker) Feltz. He married Paulette D. Blatchley in 1954 and then, Billie McCord in 2003.



Joseph was a serviceman for The United States Air Force, stationed in Okinawa during the Korean War. He had worked at Barber-Greene Company, holding many positions, until his retirement. Was a member of the Sycamore United Methodist Church, where he served as a volunteer for many church functions.



Joseph is survived by a son, William H. (Cindy) Lofthouse of Sycamore, a daughter, Kathryn A. (Darrell) Madden-Downs of Hanover Park. Grandchildren, Nicole (Brandon) Schroeder, Michael Lofthouse, Mark (Asheli Mann) Lofthouse, Ryan Madden and Kaitlyn Madden. Great-Grandchildren, Raegan, Violet, Theodore, Jason and Cooper.



He enjoyed the outdoors, with fishing and camping throughout his life. He enjoyed playing Bingo on Wednesday nights, with his companion and friend, Lorraine Ulrich.



Joseph preceded in death by his parents, his wives, sister (Barbara), brother (James).



Private services will be held at a later date, with military recognition.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Sycamore Veterans Home Association, 121 S. California Street, Sycamore, IL 60178 (815) 895-2931



Arrangements are by Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841 Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2019