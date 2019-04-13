Josephine Joyce Cox



Born: April 6, 1927; in DeKalb, IL



Died: April 7, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Josephine Joyce Cox, 92, of DeKalb IL passed peacefully Sunday April 7, 2019 at DeKalb County Nursing Home. Born April 6, 1927 in DeKalb, the daughter of Fred Huber and Julia (Cusick) Huber. She married the love of her life, James Robert Cox on May 14, 1947 in Mosheim, TN. She was formerly employed at NIU and worked in their food service area for over 20 years. Jo loved to shop, go for long car rides, and dine out at her favorite restaurants.



She is survived by her sons, Roger (Nancy) Cox of DeKalb IL, and Steven Cox of Villa Park IL; granddaughters, Aimee (Scott) Levine of DeKalb and Jennifer (Frank) Speno of Roscoe; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Rylee, and Adelynn Levine and Lucca and Gianna Speno; her brother, Roger (Doreen),Huber of Paw Paw; and several nieces and nephews.



Services will be held privately with burial at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James, and two sisters.



Arrangements were entrusted to Hanley-Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Earlville, IL. For more information or to sign the online guest book go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary