Joyce A. Farner
Born: March 27, 1942 in Springfield, KY
Died: March 31, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Joyce A. Farner, 76, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her home.
She was born March 27, 1942 in Springfield, Kentucky, the daughter of Earl and Flora (Lawson) Burns. Joyce married Mayford R. Farner on March 30, 1962, at First Baptist Church in DeKalb.
Joyce was formerly employed at Ben Franklin and Murphy's Dime Store and later owned and operated Joyce's Daycare in Cortland and later in DeKalb where all the kids called her "Mommy Joyce". She taught Sunday School for many years and was a member of New Life Singers where she played piano and sang. Joyce also enjoyed Gardening.
She is survived by her husband, Mayford; daughter, Brenda (Mark) Mueller of Stockton, Missouri; son, Jeff (Tammy) Farner of Chandler, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Faye Talbert and Fannie Smith.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, services will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Joyce A. Farner Memorial Fund, addressed to the Farner Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 4, 2020