Joyce Elaine Davidson
Born: January 4, 1934; in Thief River Falls, MN
Died: November 12, 2020; in Hibbing, MN
Joyce Elaine Davidson, age 86, peacefully passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the home of her son in Hibbing MN. She was born January 4, 1934 in Thief River Falls Minnesota, the daughter of Clarence and Mildred (Sortedahl) Dailey. Joyce was a 1951 graduate of Red Lake Falls High School. She attended St. Luke's School of Nursing in Duluth, MN, graduating in 1953. The family moved to Northern Illinois in 1959 where she worked at Dekalb Public Hospital, first as an evening supervisor and eventually becoming Director of Nursing. After 43 years of dedicated service, Joyce retired from nursing as a nurse manager of the Emergency Room and Community Education Coordinator at Kishwaukee Community Hospital in Dekalb, IL. After retirement she continued to cared for people physically, emotionally and spiritually spending many hours of volunteering with meals (both in IL &MN) on wheels and Hospice in Dekalb County as a patient support person.
Joyce's faith and spirituality were very important to her. She was a active member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Creston, IL. Where she was an church organist and Sunday School teacher. After relocating to Dekalb IL, she became a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and later transferring to First Lutheran Church prior to her move to Minnesota. Joyce loved to travel and enjoyed many adventures with her special friend, Keith. She loved nothing more than curling up with a good book. She enjoyed watching American Pickers and was lucky enough to meet Frank and Mike in Iowa. She loved music, dancing, and was an ardent supporter of the U.S. Postal Service by sending greeting cards to friends and family no matter the occasion.
Her greatest joy in life was her family and she embraced every moment she spent with them. The family would like to thank Pastor Janet Hunt, Pastor Kevin Olsen, Chaplain Ed Vesel, and Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice Staff for their care, love, and friendship.
Joyce is survived by her children: Steven (Sue) Davidson of Hibbing, Valerie Kennedy of Duluth, and Deborah Davidson of Sycamore, IL; grandchildren: Katie Blight, Grant Peterson, Jennifer (Chris) Kohel, Ryan Peterson, Jacob Davidson, Michael Davidson, Chelsea Davidson, and Samantha (Rob) Beckmann; great-grandchildren: Dainen Blight, Elaina Blight, Violet Davidson, Sloane Peterson, and Emma Beckmann; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Mae Danzl; and special friend: Keith Setchel.
Due to current social distancing concerns, services in Illinois and Minnesota are pending. The family asks in memory of Joyce, please enjoy a glass of Chardonnay with us while watching David Muir's newscast on ABC at 5:30P.M. She never missed it.
Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church 324 N. 3rd St. Dekalb Illinois, Our Savior Lutheran Church 501 E. 23rd St. Hibbing Minnesota, and Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice 1101 E. 37th St. Suite 27 Hibbing Minnesota.
Family services provided by Anderson-Daniels, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Hibbing. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com
