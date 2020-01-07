Home

Joyce Klein Obituary
Joyce (Wold) Klein

Born: February 1, 1934

Died: January 5, 2020

Joyce (Wold) Klein, 85, of DeKalb died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home.

She was born February 1, 1934 in Ottawa to Oscar and Mary (Snow) Wold. She married Donald Klein in 1953.

Survivors include her children, Mary Klein (Rick Rogers), Carol (Erv) Gabriel and Paul Klein; her grandson, Dalton; three great grandchildren; three sisters, JoAnne Robinson- her twin sister, Shirley (Ernie) Basler and Sandra (Jake) Killelea; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four brothers and one sister.

A gathering for family and friends will be on Saturday, Jan. 11th from 10:00 am-12:00 pm at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore.

A funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Fairview Park Cemetery, DeKalb, IL.

Memorials for Joyce can be made in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 7, 2020
