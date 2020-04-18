|
Joyce M. Case
Joyce M. Case, nee Burg, age 87, of DeKalb, IL and formerly of Naperville, passed away peacefully at home on the farm she loved.
Beloved wife of the late John J Case; daughter of the late Matthew H. and Emma Hecker Burg; loving mother of John P. (Rose) Case, Sara (Guy) Tenini, Kathryn (Clyde) Shields, Matthew (Angela) Case, Marilyn (Michael) Gallagher. "Nana Darlin" to Christine, Kathryn, John J., and David Case, Michael, John A., and Joseph Tenini, Jacob Shields, Raquel, Taylor, and Matthew G. Case, Rachel, Leah, and Thomas Gallagher and twenty great grand grandchildren.
After graduating from East Aurora High school and working as a dental assistant, Joyce married John Case at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Naperville in 1953.
After John's service in the Air Force, they settled down at Jonester Farm in Naperville, to raise their family. Through the years Joyce had diverse and creative personal interests. From her artwork to her adventuresome spirit, she engaged everyone through her love of life, sense of humor, generosity and love of people. She was active in local clubs and was Naperville Women's Club Secretary and Naperville Art Fair Co-Chair. Joyce was a wonderful pianist, who played by ear and was the life of the party.
She was a student pilot, loved sports cars and her hobbies included collecting Native American artifacts, gardening, photography, renovating a historic home, ceramics and painting. She was a patriot, and a woman of faith who knew the sacred value of life and the importance of scripture study and prayer.
A private family service will be held on Monday, April 20 at Fredrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services followed by burial at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery in Naperville.
Joyce's family would like to thank her neighbors, Janna and Don, for their years of love and support. We are also very thankful for JourneyCare Hospice and her caregivers, Maddie and Sheila, who provided wonderful care the last few months.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Naperville Responds For Veterans 210 South Washington St. Naperville, Illinois. 60540. Or napervilleresponds.org
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2020