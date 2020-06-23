Joyce M. Cole
1951 - 2020
Joyce M. Cole

Born: April 10, 1951; in Sycamore, IL

Died: June 9, 2020; in Paragould, AR

Joyce M. Cole, 69, of Sycamore died peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in her sleep in Paragould, AR.

She was born April 10, 1951 in Sycamore. The daughter of Carl A. and Wilna "Sis" B. Nelson.

Joyce was receptionist at the DeKalb Clinic, retiring after many years of service. She enjoyed reading, taking vacations with her daughter- Kristy, and playing with her dogs. She loved spending time with them and her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristy Holtzman, sister, Jean Smith, 2 nephews, Kevin (Kim) Smith of DeKalb and Michael Smith of Genoa. Also, Michael's son, Johnathan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl A. and Wilna "Sis" B. Nelson and also her brother-in-law, John A Smith.

Her walk through visitation will be on Wednesday, June 24th from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home, 1405 DeKalb Ave, Sycamore. A private service will be held on Thursday and burial will be at the Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore.

To sign the online guest book, or share a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
JUN
25
Service
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Prayers to you throughout these difficult times. Cherish all your wonderful memories together.
Janet Forrest
Coworker
June 22, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you Jean and Kristy. Cliff and Sandy Milton
Cliff and Sandy Milton
Family
June 21, 2020
Kristy, I'm very sorry about the loss of your mom. I remember all the Nancy Drew books that Joyce had. I think that influenced me to be such an avid reader throughout my life. She will be missed.
Sharon Lyon
Family
June 21, 2020
Kristy & Jean,
Joyces unexpected passing seems hard to grasp. My hope for you is to savor the memories she left behind knowing she is resting in Gods hands and is now in company of her parents and other family members.
May the Peace of God be with both of you and your family now and in the days ahead.
Pat Smith
Friend
