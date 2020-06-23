Joyce M. Cole
Born: April 10, 1951; in Sycamore, IL
Died: June 9, 2020; in Paragould, AR
Joyce M. Cole, 69, of Sycamore died peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in her sleep in Paragould, AR.
She was born April 10, 1951 in Sycamore. The daughter of Carl A. and Wilna "Sis" B. Nelson.
Joyce was receptionist at the DeKalb Clinic, retiring after many years of service. She enjoyed reading, taking vacations with her daughter- Kristy, and playing with her dogs. She loved spending time with them and her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristy Holtzman, sister, Jean Smith, 2 nephews, Kevin (Kim) Smith of DeKalb and Michael Smith of Genoa. Also, Michael's son, Johnathan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl A. and Wilna "Sis" B. Nelson and also her brother-in-law, John A Smith.
Her walk through visitation will be on Wednesday, June 24th from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home, 1405 DeKalb Ave, Sycamore. A private service will be held on Thursday and burial will be at the Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 23, 2020.