Joyce M. Thornton
Born: August 25, 1933; in Sycamore, IL
Died: July 21, 2020; in Kirkland, IL
Joyce M. Thornton, 86, of Kirkland, Ill., died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home.
Born Aug. 25, 1933, in Sycamore to Robert and Wanda (Miner) Byers, Joyce married Richard Thomas Thornton in 1964. She and her husband were the owners of D & J Tap in Kirkland. Joyce also worked at Sycamore Precision for 31 years.
Joyce was a die-hard Cubs fan and a fan of all Chicago sports. She loved animals, especially her cat Memo.
Joyce is survived by her children, Kim (Terry Thompson) Shipley of Kirkland and Rick (Olivia) Thornton of Springfield, Mo.; daughter-in-law, Keiko Thornton of Dixon; son-in-law, Michael Smith of Genoa; grandchildren, Callie, Justin, Tiffany, Priscilla, Tim, Mika, Ben, Nathaniel, Tabby, Richard and Jonathan; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Jane (Vernon) Johnson, of Kirkland; brother, William Byers of Rockford; and sister-in-law, Karen Byers of Venice, Florida.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in 1984; son, Neil; daughter Marylyn Smith; parents; and brother, Robert L. Byers.
Memorials can be made in her name to TAILS Humane Society, 2250 Barber Green Road, DeKalb, IL 60115
Funeral Service will be private, with Debi Manni Karpowicz officiating. Burial at Maple Cemetery Kirkland. Please visit www.olsonfh.com
for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.
Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Kirkland Chapel, Kirkland, 815-522-3563.