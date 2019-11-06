Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Scheiderer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Scheiderer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Scheiderer Obituary
Joyce (montavon)Scheiderer

Born: October 7, 1940

Died: October 29, 2019

Joyce Scheiderer, 79, of Shawnee, Kansas, formerly of DeKalb passed away October 29, 2019. She was born on October 7, 1940 to Francis (Red) and Dorothy (Thorson) Montavon in DeKalb.

Joyce grew up in DeKalb and graduated from DeKalb High School. She married Mike Scheiderer in 1967. In her earlier years she worked as a beautician and loved to cook, bake and crochet.

She is survived by her three children; Doug, Chris and Susan, three grandchildren; Seth, Gabe and Brooklyn, sisters; Donna, Ruth, Laura and Cindy, brothers; Don, Ken (Dale), and Roger.

She was preceded in her death by her husband Mike, her parents Francis and Dorothy, brother Larry and sister Sharon.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -