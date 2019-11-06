|
|
Joyce (montavon)Scheiderer
Born: October 7, 1940
Died: October 29, 2019
Joyce Scheiderer, 79, of Shawnee, Kansas, formerly of DeKalb passed away October 29, 2019. She was born on October 7, 1940 to Francis (Red) and Dorothy (Thorson) Montavon in DeKalb.
Joyce grew up in DeKalb and graduated from DeKalb High School. She married Mike Scheiderer in 1967. In her earlier years she worked as a beautician and loved to cook, bake and crochet.
She is survived by her three children; Doug, Chris and Susan, three grandchildren; Seth, Gabe and Brooklyn, sisters; Donna, Ruth, Laura and Cindy, brothers; Don, Ken (Dale), and Roger.
She was preceded in her death by her husband Mike, her parents Francis and Dorothy, brother Larry and sister Sharon.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019