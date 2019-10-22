Home

Juanita Munk
Juanita B. Munk Obituary
Juanita B. Munk

Born: September 18, 1926; in Richmond, IL

Died: October 17, 2019; in Winfield, IL

Juanita B. Munk, 93, of Genoa died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

She was born September 18, 1926 in Richmond, IL. to Roy and Cecile (Bassett) Crawford. She married Lester S. Munk in 1946 and spent 70 wonderful years with him.

Juanita worked for AG Communications in Genoa, retiring after 30 years of service. She was a faithful member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Genoa and loved to garden in her younger years.

Juanita will be dearly missed by her family, which she loved to spend time with.

Survivors include her children, Gary Munk, Donna (Ken) Kreitinger and Tim Munk; 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; her brother, Keith Crawford and brother-in-law, Wes Leisberg.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 2016; daughter, Bonnie Kittle; 3 sisters, Irene Bunch, Lotus Kubs and Susie Leisberg; and 4 brothers, Bob, Burt, Orval and Mel Crawford.

Her visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL.

Her funeral service will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23rd at 12:00 PM at the Faith United Methodist Church, 325 S. Stott St., Genoa, IL. A visitation will also be at the Church from 11:00 AM until the service.

Burial will be at the Genoa Cemetery.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 22, 2019
