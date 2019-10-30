Home

Slater-Butala Funeral Home
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
Juanita Munk
Juanita B. Munk

Juanita B. Munk Obituary
Juanita B. Munk

Juanita B. Munk, 93, of Genoa died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

Her visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL.Her funeral service will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23rd at 12:00 PM at the Faith United Methodist Church, 325 S. Stott St., Genoa, IL.

A visitation will also be at the Church from 11:00 AM until the service.Burial will be at the Genoa Cemetery.To sign the online guest book, go ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019
