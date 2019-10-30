|
Juanita B. Munk
Juanita B. Munk, 93, of Genoa died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.
Her visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:30-7:30 PM at the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main St., Genoa, IL.Her funeral service will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23rd at 12:00 PM at the Faith United Methodist Church, 325 S. Stott St., Genoa, IL.
A visitation will also be at the Church from 11:00 AM until the service.Burial will be at the Genoa Cemetery.To sign the online guest book, go ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019