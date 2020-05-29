Juanita Jeanne Brink
Born: December 25, 1927; in Chicago, IL
Died: May 26, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Juanita Jeanne Brink, 92, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Oak Crest Retirement Center in DeKalb, IL. She grew up in Spring Grove and raised her children in Lindenwood. Juanita was a Christmas baby born December 25, 1927 to Stephen John and Edith Elizabeth (Waspi) Stanfel, in Chicago, IL. Juanita's father died when she was 7 yrs. old. "Dolly" as she was known to her family in the Richmond area, graduated from Richmond-Burton High School in 1945 and from St. Anthony's School of Nursing in 1948. Juanita was in the last Cadet Nursing Corps Class to graduate from St. Anthony's after WWII. That same year, Juanita married Reuben H. Brink at St. Mary's Catholic Church in McHenry, IL., and for a short time they lived on Main Street in Rochelle. Then "Brink" built a house for his and Juanita's growing family in Lindenwood where five Brink children grew up enjoying life in a small town! Juanita worked at the Rochelle Community Hospital for 40 years as a registered nurse. She also worked hard as a member of the Lindenwood Grade School Community Club and as a den mother for the Lindenwood Cub Scouts.
Juanita was a woman of strong faith, a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church all her adult life, serving in the Altar and Rosary Society and running a booth at the Holiday Bazaar every year. Juanita taught her children to pray and to worship the God of all gods and serve Him well. She also instilled in them a love of Christmas and provided a joyous family celebration every year. Though Juanita sustained life-changing injuries in a car accident in 2002, and was a breast cancer survivor, she stayed current with all her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's lives. All her relatives and friends regularly received cards of good wishes from Juanita.
Juanita was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years on February 7, 2009 and by her parents, as well as a brother, George Stanfel and a brother-in-law, Gilbert (Mary) Schultz.
Juanita is survived by her brother, Stephen John (Doris) Stanfel, and a sister, Mary Ellen Schultz both of Richmond, IL.; by her five children: Cathleen (John) Pearson, Christine (Christopher) Roberts, both of Lindenwood, IL, Lt Col. Daniel (Kathryn) Brink, ret., of Niceville, FL, Rebecca (Edward) Cheek of DeKalb, IL and Michele (Jeff) Glen of Rochelle, IL; 11 grandchildren: Mark (Cindy) Pearson, Todd Pearson, Matthew (April) Wells, Courtney (Phillip) Luna, Lindsey Roberts, Tom Brink, Elisabeth (Kyle) Olson, Heather Cheek, Ethan Cheek, Justin (Kayla) Glen, Megan (David) Sheets; and 20 great-grandchildren: Luke and Scarlette Pearson, Gabe and Thora Pearson, Lucia and Noelle Wells, Grayson, Parker, and Landon Luna, Austin Raleigh, Cain Smith and Zachary Holtz, Jackson, Bryant, and Alanna Olson, Liam Cheek, Seamus and Jamesen Glen; Annabelle and Wyatt Sheets. She loved and prayed for us all, and we will miss her greatly.
Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Rochelle with Fr. Ruben Herrera officiating. The mass will be live streamed on the Unger-Horner Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will follow the service at St. Patrick Cemetery in Rochelle. Memorials may be made in Juanita?s name to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Rochelle Rescue Mission, or the Rochelle Hospital Auxiliary. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 29, 2020.