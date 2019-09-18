|
|
Juanita Roland
Juanita "Nita" Roland went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 15, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Nita loved life and lived it to its fullest. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. She was never too busy to listen or to stop and play with a child. She loved unconditionally and welcomed many foreign exchange students from NIU into her heart and home as if they were her own children. She was a wonderful cook and baker and enjoyed sharing the food she had prepared with neighbors and friends. Nita served on many committees at the Malta Methodist Church and the Waterman Methodist Church. She worked tirelessly to spread the Lord's message of compassion and love. In 1982, she traveled to Africa on a mission trip. Yearly, she would travel with a group to spend a week in South Dakota and Kentucky (Red Bird Mission) doing mission work. She loved the out-of-doors and her flower gardens were beautiful. She would spend as much time as possible tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She was a prayer warrior, and would pray for others as she planted and weeded her gardens. Nita was known as the "onion lady," raising several thousand onions each year and selling them with her husband Russell's help. She also collected golden garbage; taking used cards and turning them into beautiful boxes that people would purchase. All of the proceeds went to support others in need. She was truly a beautiful woman who loved everyone that she met. Nita's hugs will be missed by many who knew her.
Juanita married Russell Roland on October 30, 1955 at Sycamore United Methodist Church.She is survived by two daughters, Jennie (Jon) Hueber of Steward, Sarah (Jerry) Lucchesi of DeKalb;two grandsons, Jacob (Lindsey) Hueber, Jordan (Nicole) Hueber; two great-grandchildren, Abbey and Delilah.
There will be no services per Juanita's request.
In lieu of flowers and/or donations to the family, please make a donation in honor of Nita to a local food pantry or the .
Arrangements are being completed by Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 18, 2019