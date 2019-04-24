|
Juanita Y. Abbott
Born: August 23, 1938; in Sycamore, IL
Died: April 23, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Juanita Y. Abbott, 80, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Pine Acres Rehab & Living Center in DeKalb.
She was born August 23, 1938, in Sycamore, Illinois, the daughter of Richard J.E. and Petranello E. (Rohde) Freeman. Juanita married Ronald L. Abbott December 17, 1955 in Sycamore.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Bob) Hoffman of Sandwich; four grandchildren, Michael, Ronita, Michelle, Amanda; five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; two sisters, Dawn (Loren) Michl of Sandwich, Linda (Larry) Gilbreth of Sycamore; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald in 2016; her son, Randy in 1988; her brothers, Kenneth, Vernon, Richard, Ronald, Larry; her sisters, Winnie Lund Horton and Dolores Noe.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Afton Township Cemetery in DeKalb for Juanita and her husband, Ronald.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Juanita Y. Abbott Memorial Fund, addressed to the Abbott Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 24, 2019